HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. UBS Group cut Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

