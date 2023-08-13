Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

