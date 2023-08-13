Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lowered by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

HAS opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

