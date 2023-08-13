Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Increased to $34.40 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HROW. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $594.58 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

