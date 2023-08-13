Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 12,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.