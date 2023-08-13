Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 1,188,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,488,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Harland & Wolff Group Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of £25.96 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.47.

About Harland & Wolff Group

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

