Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Trading Up 0.8%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.06. 16,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 17,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Custom Development were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

