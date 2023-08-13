Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

