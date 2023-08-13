GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.92 million and $1,896.38 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001911 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

