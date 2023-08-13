GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of UMH Properties worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $154,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,900,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UMH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.27. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -248.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.