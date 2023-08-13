Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Guild alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guild by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Trading Down 0.5 %

Guild Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $744.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GHLD

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.