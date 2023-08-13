Guggenheim Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Neutral

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

