Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $486,028.62 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00283393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00776971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00533925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00060299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00122648 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

