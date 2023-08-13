Grin Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $482,166.84 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00282392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.00775558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00540768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00060149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00122400 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

