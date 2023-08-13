Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

BMY stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

