Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $38.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $771.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.