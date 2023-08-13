Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $170.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

