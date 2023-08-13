Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

