Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,877 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $78.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

