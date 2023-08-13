Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.83 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 10,973,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.97 million, a P/E ratio of -665.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

