Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great American Bancorp stock remained flat at $34.15 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Great American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Great American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

