Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AJX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.