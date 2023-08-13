Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Graco worth $55,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,415 shares of company stock worth $1,934,398 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. The company had a trading volume of 493,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

