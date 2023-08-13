Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $15.12 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $44,266.04 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

