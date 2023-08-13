GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

GDRX stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

