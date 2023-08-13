Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.04. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 4,635 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

The firm has a market cap of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.