Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

