GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
