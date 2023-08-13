Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Globant worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,362,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Globant by 5,250.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after acquiring an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.14. 300,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.