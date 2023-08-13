Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

