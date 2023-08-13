Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.80. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.