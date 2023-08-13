Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 484 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $201,956,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after acquiring an additional 233,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,968,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares in the company, valued at $136,069,588.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,642 shares in the company, valued at $136,069,588.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,410 shares of company stock worth $10,338,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average is $213.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

