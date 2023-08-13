Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 1,134 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 296.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 692,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 517,992 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $13,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 109,674 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

ACI opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

View Our Latest Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.