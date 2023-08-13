Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712,856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

