Gladius Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup accounts for approximately 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,226,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,946,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. UBS Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.