Gladius Capital Management LP Has $437,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

