Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 27,980 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 172,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 557,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 89,012 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Western Union by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 1.2 %

Western Union stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.