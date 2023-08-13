Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $44,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.