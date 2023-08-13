Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 417 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $102.88 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

