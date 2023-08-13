Ghe LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ghe LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in PayPal by 33.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.54. 12,419,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

