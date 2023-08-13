Ghe LLC Buys 259 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ghe LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.82. The company had a trading volume of 926,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.85 and a 200 day moving average of $222.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.