Genting Singapore Limited (GIGNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on October 10th

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5074 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
GIGNY opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $43.55.
About Genting Singapore
