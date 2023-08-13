Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of G opened at $37.18 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after buying an additional 512,786 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,424,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

