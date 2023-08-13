Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on G

Genpact Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of G opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock worth $4,176,520. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $93,850,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $81,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.