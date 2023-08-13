General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $34,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $23,614,735,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. 2,480,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

