Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 150.2% per year over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

GNK opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 200,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 315,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 88,697 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

