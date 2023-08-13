Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Geberit Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

