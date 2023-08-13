Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.20.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 56.48%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

