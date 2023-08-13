GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.19

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.19 and traded as high as $10.74. GAP shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 5,972,202 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

GAP Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 235.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

