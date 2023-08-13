G999 (G999) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $214.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

